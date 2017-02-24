Biggest Oscar Moments of All Time: Cuba Gooding Jr. Loves Everyone at the 1997 Academy Awards

Cuba Gooding Jr. was feeling the love at the 69th Academy Awards in 1997.

And for good reason! The then 29-year-old walked away with the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Jerry Maguire, beating Fargo's William H. Macy, Shine's Armin Mueller-Stahl, Primal Fear's Edward Norton and Ghosts of Mississippi's James Woods.

From the moment presenter Mira Sorvino announced his name live from inside the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Center, it was clear Gooding would be accepting the award on his own terms. And while he may not have had the longest speech of all time, he did have the longest speech over the show's exit music.