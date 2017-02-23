Tarek and Christina El Moussa Just Proved There's Still No Drama While Filming Flip or Flop Together

Word on the street is Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa can absolutely work together despite their recent split.
Just days after the couple appeared on morning television separately to discuss their divorce, both parties returned to work to help revamp a house in Orange County.
In pictures obtained by E! News, the Flip or Flop couple was spotted in Garden Grove, Calif., with their crew filming an episode for the upcoming season.
Tarek sported denim jeans and a T-shirt while Christina opted for black athletic wear as cameras rolled.
"We are here today on the set of Flip or Flop," Tarek shared on Instagram Stories while introducing some of his co-workers and teasing the house's interior. "What do you guys think? I designed this house…Kind of modern, different look. "
After a day of filming and a quick workout session, Tarek ended his day with some quality time with his kids. "#Party time at #Daddy's house!!!!" he wrote on social media. "We #love to #WWE wrestle!!! #Bigboy is getting #strong!!"
While appearing on Today this week, Tarek shared his account of his crumbling marriage. Regardless of what you read, the pair is trying to keep the peace for their kids.
"The number one goal is to co-parent our children and we have to make sure we remain friendly because we know how important it is for them to have good parents," he shared on NBC's morning show.
Christina would later add on Good Morning America, "Our primary focus is and always will be our kids. We continue to work together and there's a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but, in the end, we're just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents."
Flip or Flop airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. only on HGTV.