Oscars 2017: E!'s Live From the Red Carpet Brings the Party to You on Hollywood's Biggest Night

  • By
  • &

by Alana Moskowitz |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
2017 Oscars Puppies, LA Animal Rescue, Pinto

Meet the 9 Adorable (and Adoptable!) Puppies Who Will Predict the 2017 Oscars Best Picture Winner

2013 Oscars Show, Jennifer Lawrence

Biggest Oscar Moments of All Time: Jennifer Lawrence Trips Onstage (and Into Our Hearts) While Accepting Best Actress Award

Oscar statue, Academy Awards

2017 Oscars: When to Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet Special This Sunday!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If watching La La Land got you California dreaming, look no further—E! has got you covered.

We'll be bringing you live coverage of the 2017 Oscars red carpet, plus all the latest news throughout the big show, so you can enjoy Hollywood's biggest night no matter where you are!

With fans in more than 160 countries around the globe, we know not everyone can just head down to the Dolby Theater for some Ryan-and-Emma-watching. Luckily, we've got endless ways for you to watch, so grab some popcorn, take a seat and get ready to feel like an insider from the comfort of your own couch.

Photos

Oscars 2017: Notable Nominees

E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage kicks off Monday, Feb. 27, on-air, online and across social at 9:30am. And don't forget to give us a tag (#oscars and #eredcarpet)!

After all, sharing is caring.

Just to give you a preview of the stars you can expect to see Sunday night: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Jeff Bridges, Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Andrew Garfield, Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep are all among the nominees. There will be stars, drama, fashion and, hopefully, another pizza-for-everybody type of moment courtesy of this year's host, Jimmy Kimmel

But whatever he's got up his sleeve, you won't want to miss it.

Photos

Oscars 2017: Notable Nominees

Join us at 9:30am to catch Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic interviewing the 2017 Oscars nominees during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.

Whether you're slipping into a pair of heels or perhaps your favorite pajamas, you'll have a front-row seat all night.

Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. And catch our Fashion Police special Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

TAGS/ 2017 Oscars , Awards , Red Carpet
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again