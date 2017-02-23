Simone Biles and Mr. T Are Joining Dancing with the Stars

Get ready for endless "pity the fool" jokes, even if most of them come from us.

ET reports that Mr. T will be competing on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, and a source confirms to E! News that Simone Biles will be joining him.

Biles, who took the world by storm during last summer's Rio Olympics with the US gymnastics team, was rumored to be joining last season, but ended up not being able to participate.

"I would love to do Dancing with the Stars, but so far we have a three month tour after this Olympics," Biles told E! News at the time. "I'm not sure if I'll have time."

Now, the 19 year-old gold medal winner apparently has plenty of time to follow in her teammate Laurie Hernandez' footsteps. Hernandez and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy took home the mirror ball trophy in season 23, and since Biles has been called the greatest gymnast of all time, we're pretty sure she has a good shot of doing the same.