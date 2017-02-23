Simone Biles and Mr. T Are Joining Dancing with the Stars

Get ready for endless "pity the fool" jokes, even if most of them come from us.
ET reports that Mr. T will be competing on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, and a source confirms to E! News that Simone Biles will be joining him.
Biles, who took the world by storm during last summer's Rio Olympics with the US gymnastics team, was rumored to be joining last season, but ended up not being able to participate.
"I would love to do Dancing with the Stars, but so far we have a three month tour after this Olympics," Biles told E! News at the time. "I'm not sure if I'll have time."
Now, the 19 year-old gold medal winner apparently has plenty of time to follow in her teammate Laurie Hernandez' footsteps. Hernandez and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy took home the mirror ball trophy in season 23, and since Biles has been called the greatest gymnast of all time, we're pretty sure she has a good shot of doing the same.
Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic, Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Laureus
As for Mr. T, we have no idea if the former pro wrestler and star of The A-Team and Rocky III can dance, but we do know that he's a positive voice on Twitter, hoping for peace on Earth and wishing his fans a blessed new year (or he was, until he stopped posting in December). He also has an app, and a Youtube series of which there are three episodes, uploaded more than three years ago. Those are just some fun facts for you about Mr. T, irrelevant to his potential on Dancing with the Stars.
His last TV appearance was playing himself in the 2014 TV movie WrestleMania XXX.
Biles and Mr. T are the first cast members named for season 24 so far. The full list will be revealed on Good Morning America on March 1.
Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.