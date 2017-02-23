Why You Should Give Cream Eye Shadow Paint a Try

What the heck is cream eye shadow anyway?

Sure, you've heard of it, and maybe you've even used it a time or two, but you've got to ask yourself: Are you using it correctly? "Cream eye shadow can be intimidating because of the thick texture and the high concentration of pigment," said celeb makeup artist Suzie Kim. Even though it's tricky, it's actually one of her very favorite shadow products to use because it's so versatile.

First and foremost, just a little product goes a long way. You can dab it on for sheer color or layer it on for a more intensified look. "Or if you have dry skin, creamy pigment can create a soft, dewy finish that doesn't show skin texture, like fine lines or bumps. You can also use it as a base to make shimmery shadows or light colors pop," added the pro.

And perhaps most importantly: Cream shadow just lasts longer—period.