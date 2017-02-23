Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Says Her Husband Did a "Good Job" on Her Wedding Ring

Big wedding news calls for one big wedding ring.

Close to one week after Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi surprised her fans by revealing she got married to Shalom, the Shahs of Sunset star is showing off her new piece of bling.

While stepping out at OK! Magazine's Pre-Oscar party Wednesday night at Nightingale Plaza, the reality star couldn't help but gush about the ring.

"He did a good job," GG told E! News exclusively before joking, "I had to guide him but it's okay."

While celebrating Valentine's Day, the Bravo star stunned followers when she revealed footage from her private ceremony.