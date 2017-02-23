9 Wildest Things to Ever Happen at Vanity Fair's Oscars Party

Jim Smeal/WireImage
Jim Smeal/WireImage
After the Oscars are handed out, Hollywood's biggest night can turned wild for some celebs.
Some pretty crazy things have happened at the annual Vanity Fair after-party, the most elite and sought-after bash. Some celebs took partying to the next level. Surprising couples have gotten cozy. There have also been some emotional reunions.
Check out some of the wildest things that have happened at the parties over the years.
1. Anna Nicole Smith Vomits in the Bathroom: In his 2015 memoir I Left It on the Mountain, former celebrity journalist Kevin Sessums wrote that the late Playboy model and actress threw up in a ladies' restroom at Vanity Fair's 1995 Oscars after-party and "sashayed" past him to turn to the bash.
The New York Daily News also reported about the incident at the bash, with Smith attended with Branscombe Richmond, her co-star in the action film To the Limit, who is also known for his role in the '90s series Renegade.
"Even before dinner was over, Smith raced into the ladies' room, where the party's other mountainous region, Dolly Parton, witnessed Smith losing her cookies," the outlet said. "After dinner, Smith plopped herself down in a wicker chair by the bar and showed one and all her beautiful legs. Spilling out of a blue spaghetti-strap dress, she lifted one gam and then the other high into the air. Then she began to open them wide. Looking quite embarrassed, her good-natured date stood in front of her hiked-up skirt and said, 'I'm blocking the view.'"
KMazur/WireImage
2. Halle Berry Turned Away?? In 2002, the actress won her first Oscar, for Monster's Ball, and made history by becoming the first black woman to win Best Actress. After the ceremony, Berry made her way to Vanity Fair's after-party with her Oscar in hand, only to be told she could not enter with her large entourage, E! News had learned at the time. There are very strict rules for attending the annual party.
Berry and her group, which included her mother Judith Hawkins, ended up going to Elton John AIDS Foundation and InStyle post-Oscars bash instead.
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
3. Sean Young, Oscars After-Party Crasher: The Blade Runner and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective star was kicked out of Vanity Fair's 2006 Oscars after-party. The actress, who was not on the guest list, had followed Jennifer Aniston in. And then, chaos.
An event organizer ran up to the security detail at the exit, warning them not to let anyone else inside, The New York Times reported. He asked for Young to be located. She was soon found and escorted outside, through a back door.
4. Oink, Oink: Speaking of party crashers, in his 2002 memoir How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, former Vanity Fair contributing editor Toby Young wrote that "the only non-celebrity successfully to gatecrash the party was a hack from the Star supermarket tabloid, who turned up in 1996 with a pig on a leash."
"Claiming it was the pig from Babe, which was a Best Picture nominee that year, the reporter sailed past the clipboard Nazis who were apparently unaware that over a dozen pigs took turns to play the title role," he said.
The scene was re-imagined in the 2008 comedy film adaptation of Young's book, which stars Simon Pegg.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
5. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's Pre-Divorce Silliness: The then-couple let loose in the photo booth at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party party in 2012, showcasing their silly sides.
Holmes filed for divorce months later.
Swarbrick/INFphoto.com
6. Taylor Swift vs. Jake Gyllenhaal: The two dated for several months in 2010. In February 2011, they ran into each other at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.
"Neither of them looked angry," a source told E! News at the time. "It just looked like they had some things to get off their chests. Let's just say it didn't look like a flirty chat."
Eric Charbonneau/BEImages
7. Nicole Kidman and Adrien Brody Get Flirty: At the 2003 Oscars, the actress won Best Actress for her performance in The Hours and the actor won Best Actor for his role in The Pianist. The two got flirty at Vanity Fair's after-party and Brody got Kidman's phone number, USA Today said.
A month later, they attended the Met Gala together.
"I see Adrien got around to using the phone number you gave him on the night he won the Oscar along with you!" HELLO! magazine quoted a reporter as telling Kidman, to which she replied, "No, I called him!"
It is unclear if anything romantic happened between them. That November, he presented Kidman with a special award at the American Cinematheque Awards and attended the event with girlfriend Michelle Dupont.
YouTube
8. Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr's Reunion: Fancy running into you! While more sweet than wild, the ex-spouses had a surprise reunion on the red carpet while making their way to Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party in 2014, months after they announced they had split after three years of marriage.
"You look amazing," he told her, kissing her on the cheek. "You well?"
"Yeah," she said, smiling.
The two had also attended the annual party in 2013, during which Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson photobombed them.
Kevin Mazur/VF11/WireImage
9. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's red carpet debut: Fans certainly went wild when the singers officially went public with their romance when they attended Vanity Fair's 2011 Oscars after-party, following months of dating rumors.
The two "couldn't keep their hands off each other," a source told E! News.
Bieber and Gomez dated on and off for three years before they split in 2014.