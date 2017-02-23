Can Nick Viall, Alec Baldwin, Sarah Drew and More Stars Guess Classic Books Based on Emojis?

It's a simple premise, really: Give celebrities emojis that make up book titles and have them guess the classics. It's simple, and hilarious, as you can see in the video above.

Take When We Rise stars Rachel Griffiths and Mary-Louise Parker, for example. They were given a question mark and a monkey emoji.

"Who's George?" Griffiths guesses to Parker's dismay. The Bachelor's Nick Viall gets it right. In Nick we trust.

When Alec Baldwin, who hosts The Match Game on ABC, was presented with an old man emoji and a wave, well, let's just say he went for laughs. "Alec, you forgot your hair piece or you're going in the pool," he jokes.