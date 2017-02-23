How Well Do Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo & Justin Chambers Really Know Each Other?

When you work together for 13 years, playing one another's best friend, you learn a thing or two about the person you're sharing the screen with. Or so you'd think.

When E! News visited the Grey's Anatomy set, we thought we'd put that theory to the test as we challenged stars Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers to a little game we like to call Co-Star Confidential. Are the actors as close as bed-sharing besties Meredith and Alex? Does Ellen know Justin's go-to craft services snack? Does Justin know how Ellen takes her coffee? And do they agree on who's dressing room is messier? There's only one way to find out.