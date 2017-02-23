Corinne Olympios, the Gift That Keeps on Giving: Her Craziest (Yet Oddly Relatable) Moments on The Bachelor

It's Corinne Olympios' world and we're all just living in it.

While Nick Viall may be the Bachelor, Corinne has become the breakout star of this season of The Bachelor, thanks to her zany one-liners, polarizing tactics (Whipped cream bikinis and topless photo shoots and bouncey houses, oh my!), and her unabashed Corinne-ness.

From Corinne's very first moment on-screen, we all knew an iconic contestant (some may say villain) was born, one that would rank among greats such as Chad Johnson and Courtney Robertson. But even we couldn't predict just how much of a gift .gif the 24-year-old with a nanny would prove to be. Let us count the times that Corinne has provided much-needed laughs and viral moments over the course of the season so far...