Katy Perry Pranks a Fan With a Lie Detector Test, But the Joke Quickly Turns on Her

Katy Perry planned to have a little bit of fun with a superfan on Wednesday, but it didn't exactly turn out that way...
The singer stopped by the U.K.'s Capital FM this week—marking her first U.K. interview in three years—to chat with host Roman Kemp and surprise one of her biggest fans...Not only with her presence itself, but also with a lie detector test to prove this 22-year-old girl named Danielle was, in fact, a massive Katy Cat.
However, while the prank was supposed to be on the fan, it quickly turned against Katy when questions about her hair, clothing and even music were presented to the fan.
Katy asked, "Do you like my new hairstyle?" to which the fan responded, "Yes, I love it!"
However, the lie detector test said that was a lie.
"Alright, well it's a wig," the pop star responded in surprise. "I can take it off. Fine, sure! I'm just experimenting. Why can't I live?! Wow, I didn't know this was going to be so intense for me, too. I wasn't prepared!"
Danielle went on to admit that she has illegally downloaded one of Katy's songs, but when she promised she's never disliked one of the singer's ensembles, the lie detector test said otherwise.
"You coming for me!?" Katy joked. "I was going to let you borrow this outfit!"
Needless to say, the game was hilarious for Danielle, Katy and listeners alike.