Ed Sheeran Has a New BFF in the Making: Katy Perry

Before performing at the 2017 Brit Awards Wednesday, Katy Perry had some other work to do.

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer stopped by BBC Radio 1 for a pre-award show interview, but Ed Sheeran decided to interrupt. The "Castle on the Hill" crooner crashed her interview, and it became immediately clear that these two could be best friends. Immediately these two recalled the first time they met, and it wasn't the best of first impressions. Both pop stars met after Sheeran had played a gig in Torono, leaving him incredibly sweaty. Perry was grossed out, but seeing as he's become one of the biggest musicians on the planet, she has since changed her tune.

"Now that you're Ed Sheeran it's like put your ball sack on me," Perry joked. "But then he was like Ed Sheeran this guy with red hair. [His sweat's] got DNA in it!"