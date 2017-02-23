Kelly Ripa's Son Brings a Book About a Stripper Pole to Class: "This Is Still the Greatest School Memory We Have"

"He goes to school where the primary focus of the education is really learning how to read," she said of her son, who has dyslexia. "If you master so many books, you can bring in a book of your choice and the teacher will read the book out loud to the class."

"He sends it back to me and says, 'The teacher wouldn't finish reading the book,'" she remembered. "I think I know why," Colbert retorted.

The book is about the story of a pole trying to find its purpose. At one point, the pole heads to a strip club. As the author wrote of his main character, "I interned as a stripper pole but I couldn't stand the grind."

Her son's teacher sent the book home with a note explaining to Ripa that, while the book was funny, it quickly became inappropriate for 9-year-olds.