Not Chained to the Rhythm After All: A Dancing House Featured in Katy Perry's Brit Awards Performance Fell Off Stage

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
The Housing Crisis of 2017 has arrived, and Katy Perry is to blame.
In case you missed it, the pop star performed her new single "Chained to the Rhythm" during the 2017 Brit Awards on Wednesday, and not unlike her rendition at the Grammys, Katy relied on a white house for, you know, symbolism purposes.
This time around, Perry was joined by many tiny white houses (aka backup dancers that wore props over their bodies) grooving to her voice in unison.
All was going swimmingly until Katy, two larger-than-life skeletons and the house brigade descended an upper platform to sing and dance on the lower stage. Thanks to one eagle eye Brit Awards viewer, the moment one of Perry's houses marched right off the stage and into the crowd below is ingrained in internet infamy forever. Ouch.
I'm crying the House fell off the stage ?? ?? #BRITs2017 #KatyPerryBRITS pic.twitter.com/LlknbQIbsi— Ali (@ChocMilkSheikh1) February 22, 2017
It's absolutely hilarious, kind of sad but more glorious than anything all at once, and it's not to be missed.
No word yet on whether or not the dancing house has recovered from any injuries sustained from the tumble, but from the looks of the video, assistance appeared to arrive almost immediately. Safe to say Katy might not take this bit on tour after all, that is unless the dancing houses get some sort of peripheral vision capabilities in that costume.
Prepare to laugh after watching the video above