Mariah Carey Congratulated Nick Cannon on Birth of His Son Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Yesterday marked a very special day in Nick Cannon's life and his ex Mariah Carey was nothing short of happy for the father of three.
Cannon announced the arrival of his son with Brittany Bell, a baby boy named Golden "Sagon" Cannon, earlier this morning on Instagram.
"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened," the proud father wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of his newborn son.
And while Cannon was excitedly sharing the news to the world, E! News has learned that Carey was sending her heartfelt congratulations to him.
"Nick told both of his other kids about the baby and that they will have a new sibling," a source tells us.
"Mariah has been aware of the baby for a while now and she congratulated him. They are on fine terms and continue to be good parents for their children."
This marks Cannon's third child as he and Mariah have twins together, Moroccan and Monroe.
Congratulations to Cannon on little baby Golden!