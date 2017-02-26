Oscars 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Get your popcorn popping and throw on your fanciest pajamas because Hollywood's biggest night of the year is finally here!

The Academy Awards are always the talk of the town and the 2017 Oscars are sure to be no exception.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the evening's ceremony for the first time in his career and he's already given hints about what viewers can expect from him.

In fact, E! News recently caught up with the late-night talk show host where he admitted that he's going to try his hardest to ensure that his longtime frenemy, Matt Damon, doesn't steal his thunder.