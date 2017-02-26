Oscars 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to Bill Paxton and More Stars in Emotional Oscars 2017 In Memoriam Segment
Jimmy Kimmel Has Celebs Read Mean Tweets About Themselves at Oscars 2017—Natalie Portman Makes Appearance After All!
Get your popcorn popping and throw on your fanciest pajamas because Hollywood's biggest night of the year is finally here!
The Academy Awards are always the talk of the town and the 2017 Oscars are sure to be no exception.
Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the evening's ceremony for the first time in his career and he's already given hints about what viewers can expect from him.
In fact, E! News recently caught up with the late-night talk show host where he admitted that he's going to try his hardest to ensure that his longtime frenemy, Matt Damon, doesn't steal his thunder.
It turns out that Damon co-produced the award-nominated drama Manchester By the Sea, so if the flick wins for Best Picture, well, the duo could have a situation on their hands.
"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that he doesn't win or doesn't know that he won," Kimmel shared. "My goal is to keep him offstage."
We also got Damon's side of things where he joked, "I don't think I need to do anything to make his performance worse. He's gonna be really terrible no matter what." Oh, these two…we can't wait to see what's in store for them at the Dolby Theatre tonight.
But let's focus our attention back at what's arguably most important this evening—the winners!
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's La La Land currently holds the lead with 14 nominations, while Amy Adams' Arrival ties in second place with Mahershala Ali's Moonlight with both earning eight nominations. Meanwhile, Lion and Manchester By the Sea both hold strong in third with six Oscar nominations each.
See below to see who went home with a 2017Academy Award:
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Cinematography
Arrival
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
WINNER: OJ: Made in America
13th
Best Documentary Short Subject
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
WINNER: The White Helmets
Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
WINNER: The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Live-Action Short
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
WINNER: Sing
Timecode
Lionsgate
Best Actor
WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Sound Editing
WINNER: Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Sound Mixing
Arrival
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
A24 Films
Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
WINNER: La La Land
Passengers
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
WINNER: The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Costume Design
Allied
WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Amazon Studios
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
WINNER: Suicide Squad
Best Original Score
Jackie
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Original Song
"Audition: The Fools Who Dream" - La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls
WINNER: "City of Stars" - La La Land
"The Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go" - Moana
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
WINNER: Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
WINNER: Moonlight
Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
WINNER: Zootopia
Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
WINNER: Piper
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Lion
Moonlight
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. And catch our Fashion Police special Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.