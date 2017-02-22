Darius McCrary's Wife Gets Restraining Order Amid Claims the Actor Abused Her and Their 1-Year-Old Daughter

Brawner—a former Harlem Globetrotter—also detailed the incident that sparked her desire to get a restraining order. On February 10, she said McCrary began hurling picture frames and other objects around the house, coming dangerously close to hitting the baby. She also accused him of hitting her in the head with his forearm.

She claims he regularly drinks and uses drugs, and when he comes home wasted, he gets violent.

A judge ruled in favor or Brawner and her daughter, ordering McCrary to move out of their home and stay at least 100 yards away from his wife and baby at all times. He's also banned from any type of visitation until after a court hearing in March.

In the documents, Tammy said she plans to file for divorce.