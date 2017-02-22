George Michael Honored at the 2017 Brit Awards With an Emotional Performance By Chris Martin

George Michael's memory lived on at the 2017 Brit Awards.

During the annual ceremony Wednesday at the O2 Arena in London, the late musical icon and three-time Brit Award winner was honored in his native country with a special tribute put on by his Wham! colleagues Andrew Ridgeley, Shirlie Holliman and Helen "Pepsi" DeMacque.

The trio gave a lengthy, tear-filled speech reminiscing about the "truly wonderful time" spent with Michael before introducing Chris Martin to the stage for a tribute performance.

The Coldplay frontman sang "A Different Corner" as the audience swayed their cellphone lights side to side. Martin then paused as a clip from one of Michael's old interviews played.