George Michael Honored at the 2017 Brit Awards With an Emotional Performance By Chris Martin

George Michael's memory lived on at the 2017 Brit Awards.
During the annual ceremony Wednesday at the O2 Arena in London, the late musical icon and three-time Brit Award winner was honored in his native country with a special tribute put on by his Wham! colleagues Andrew Ridgeley, Shirlie Holliman and Helen "Pepsi" DeMacque.
The trio gave a lengthy, tear-filled speech reminiscing about the "truly wonderful time" spent with Michael before introducing Chris Martin to the stage for a tribute performance.
The Coldplay frontman sang "A Different Corner" as the audience swayed their cellphone lights side to side. Martin then paused as a clip from one of Michael's old interviews played.
Martin finished the tribute singing along with Michael as one of his old performances continued to play on the screen behind him.
When it was over, the emotional crowd immediately took to their feet for a standing ovation.
Michael stunned fans around the world when his death was confirmed on Christmas Day at 53 years old. While an official cause of death has not yet been released, the star's publicist told the BBC that he "passed away peacefully at home."
His boyfriend, celebrity hairstylist Fadi Fawaz, later informed fans that he was the first one to discover Michael had passed away. "ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.." Fawaz tweeted. "I will never stop missing you xx." Fawaz elaborated to the U.K.'s The Daily Telegraph, explaining that the two had to planned to go to a Christmas lunch together and that he had gone to Michael's house to get him when he found his partner dead in his Oxfordshire home
Since his untimely death, famous friends and colleagues have paid public tribute to the celebrated musician, including Adele, who stopped and restarted her tribute to him at the 2017 Grammy Awards. "I can't mess this up for him," she said at the microphone. "I'm sorry. I can't."
His longtime friend, Elton John, was heartbroken by the loss. "He was probably one of the most brilliant songwriters this country's ever produced, and certainly one of the best vocalists ever that we ever produced and one of the best in the world," he said of Michael.
"I just want to remember him for his wonderful music and his kindness, which people are commenting on. He was the kindest, most generous man, and did it without—he didn't want any publicity. I've seen him being so kind to so many people. I'll miss him so much for his music but, more than anything, for his humanity."