Both Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa Are Single Again

Looks like Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa are starting over again in their dating lives.
The former Flip or Flop couple—who announced their split in December after being separated for nearly eight months—have been seeing other people over the last few months. However, they've both announced that they're back on the single train.
Christina started dating their family contractor, Gary Anderson, in mid-2016. They were photographed together for the first time earlier this month, but they've since decided to go their separate ways.
"Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind," her rep tells E! News. "She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself."
Meanwhile, Tarek spoke with Us Weekly and admitted Christina's relationship with Gary "bothered me [at first], but she can live her life. I've totally moved on."
In fact, not only was he spotted out earlier this month with a mystery blonde, but he also told the publication that he dated their nanny, Alyssa Logan, for a month. However, they, too, have split, and he said he's not currently dating anyone at the moment.
Darcy Hemley, 2014, HGTV/Scripps Networks
Meanwhile, Tarek officially filed for divorce from Christina in early January after seven years of marriage. Despite dating other people and finding themselves in the midst tabloid rumors, the former HGTV couple continue to respect one another, work together and co-parent.
"It's like anything. You have good days and bad days," Tarek told Us Weekly. "It was a stressful time, but we had to do our job. Our job is to film a show and flip houses. But our most important job is to co-parent."
Now, they both hope to move forward in a positive direction.
"It takes a situation like this, where you get knocked down and you rebuild yourself into the person you want to be," Tarek said. "I'm becoming the person I want to be."