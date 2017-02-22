Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Is Dating Actor Robert Valletta

Scheana Shay is giving love another shot.

E! News has learned the Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Mike Shay in November, is dating actor Robert Valletta. A source tells E! News exclusively Scheana and Robert have been friends for a decade and "supported each other through the years," but it wasn't until about a month and a half ago that things took a romantic turn.

It all started over the holidays, when Valletta—whose older sister is model-actress Amber Valletta—reached out the Bravo reality TV fixture. Scheana and Robert rang in New Year's Eve together, and as the insider tells us, she may get involved in a new television project her beau is working on.

"Scheana wasn't looking for anything; she just got out of a marriage. But things happened and this feels right," our insider shares, adding, "They're seeing where it goes, but are really enjoying each other's company."