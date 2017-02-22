Luke Bryan's Infant Niece Sadie Brett Dies

Luke Bryan

Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for ACM

Luke Bryan thanked fans for their prayers Tuesday after his infant niece Sadie Brett passed away.

Sadie had been battling an undisclosed infection that affected her liver. She also suffered from heart issues. Bryan's rep confirmed to E! News that she died Tuesday, Feb. 21. She was born to Bryan's wife Caroline's brother Bo Boyer and his wife, Ellen Boyer, in the summer of 2016.

"We thank all of you for your prayers. Love y'all," Luke tweeted.

According to Ellen's Facebook page, Sadie was receiving several treatments including dialysis.

Sadie's health had been up and down for a few weeks, but on February 16, Ellen revealed that it had been her "best week yet this year." But on Sunday Ellen gave a final Facebook update.

"Please flood the heavens with prayers," she wrote. "We will not give up on our tough, brave Brett."

According to Taste of Country, baby Sadie had been receiving treatment in Nashville. 

This isn't the first tragedy to affect Bryan's family. In 1996 Bryan lost his 26-year-old brother Chris in a car accident. Eleven years later the country crooner's sister Kelly died at 39 from undisclosed causes. Her husband, Ben Lee Cheshire, died in 2014, and Bryan and his wife took in their nephew Til.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryan and Boyer families.

