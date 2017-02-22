Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Boss Breaks Down the Shocking Return and What's to Come in the Framework

Ward's back. Hydra's in power. Jemma's dead.

Whatever sort of paradise Radcliffe and Aida thought they were building when they created the Framework was proven to be nothing we'd ever have expected when Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finally ventured into the virtual alternate reality at the end of last night's shocking episode. With Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and Jemma (Elizabeth Henstridge) embarking on their craziest mission yet to rescue Coulson (Clark Gregg), May (Ming-Na Wen), Mack (Henry Simmons) and Fitz (Iain De Caestecker)—and with original cast member Brett Dalton back on the scene as Daisy's virtual BF—we've got a month to ponder what the heck is coming next.

To ease that wait just a bit, we got executive producer Jed Whedon (who also wrote and directed the big episode) on the phone to break everything down. What follows is our full Q&A. You're welcome.