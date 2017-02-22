BREAKING!

Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Golden "Sagon" Cannon With Brittany Bell

Congratulations are in order!

Nick Cannon has welcomed another child, son Golden "Sagon" Cannon, with Brittany Bell. The America's Got Talent host announced the news on Instagram. "Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened," he captioned the black-and-white photo of him and his newborn baby.

This is Cannon's third child. He's also a father to twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey.

Cannon caught up with Power 106 hosts J Cruz and Krystal Bee and shared that he was watching Storks with his twins when he thought that would be the perfect time to tell them that they would be getting a baby brother. 

"They're super excited," the proud father shared. He also noted that his third child wasn't an accident as people suspected. "Never an 'oops baby.' I'm so calculated with my moves...I've always wanted five kids," he said, adding, "Just because my marriage was over didn't mean I couldn't continue my family."

Bell and Cannon actually grew up together. "I wanted to make sure it was someone who was solid, spiritual and had the same views," he revealed. "She's been in my life. Our families grew up in the same projects together in San Diego. So there's a lot of substance there."

He also made sure to note, "Mariah, Moroccan and Monroe will always be my family, but we always can have other aspects of our family."

