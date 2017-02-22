Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Golden "Sagon" Cannon With Brittany Bell

Cannon caught up with Power 106 hosts J Cruz and Krystal Bee and shared that he was watching Storks with his twins when he thought that would be the perfect time to tell them that they would be getting a baby brother.

"They're super excited," the proud father shared. He also noted that his third child wasn't an accident as people suspected. "Never an 'oops baby.' I'm so calculated with my moves...I've always wanted five kids," he said, adding, "Just because my marriage was over didn't mean I couldn't continue my family."

Bell and Cannon actually grew up together. "I wanted to make sure it was someone who was solid, spiritual and had the same views," he revealed. "She's been in my life. Our families grew up in the same projects together in San Diego. So there's a lot of substance there."