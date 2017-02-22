Baywatch Star Charlotte McKinney's Secret to Feeling Sexy Is Priceless

Guess campaigns, GQ covers and Carls Jr. commercials—Charlotte McKinney makes being sexy look almost easy.

Yet, the model-turned-actress' ambitions are not all skin deep. Charlotte is moving on to the big screen as a star in Crackle's series Mad Families and has landed a role in the upcoming Baywatch film.

The star recently shared tidbits about her beauty routine, and apparently, it takes work to look this good. After learning that "a full night's sleep and a good morning workout" are her keys to feeling sexy, we couldn't wait to learn more about the actress' go-to beauty practices.