Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling Are Having the Work Vacation of Your Dreams

WARNING: This vacation porn is totally safe for work. In fact, you might just need it to get through another day in the office.

In honor of their upcoming 2018 remake of A Wrinkle in Time, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and director Ava DuVernay boarded a plane and headed to New Zealand to get to work.

However, from the look of these stunning social media shots, it seems work and play collided in the ultimate trip for these lucky ladies.

"Never seen a sky like dis. New Zealo is off the chain," Kaling, who will portray Mrs. Who, captioned a shot of a vibrant blue sky and seafoam shoreline. The scenery was so beautiful, it could have passed for Photoshop.

In another image, Kaling was photographed taking in the sights from the comfort of a private hot tub because, well,of course.

"Is this real life?" one fan commented on a picture of DuVernay posing in front of the water. No, dear fan, it is not.