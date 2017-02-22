Westworld's Angela Sarafyan Skips Underwear and Appears Practically Naked in Daring Dress

Angela Sarafyan likely made some people freeze all motor functions Tuesday.

The 33-year-old star, who played prostitute host Clementine Pennyfeather on HBO's hit sci-fi series Westworld, dared to bare almost all at Vanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris' Toast to Young Hollywood party, a pre-2017 Oscars event. Sarafyan wore a white off-the-shoulder gown with sheer cut-out panels that ran down both sides of her body, showing some side and under boob and showcasing her lack of bra and underwear.

Like many of her co-stars Sarafyan had appeared naked a couple of times on Westworld, which depicts a pay-for-access fantasy land filled with human-like androids. She had also stripped down in the 2011 film A Good Old Fashioned Orgy.