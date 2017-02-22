Demi Lovato Reveals What It's Like Watching Her Boyfriend Guilherme ''Bomba'' Vasconcelos During an MMA Fight

Demi Lovato isn't worried about watching her MMA fighter boyfriend hop in the ring.
The 24-year-old has confirmed she's dating Guilherme ''Bomba'' Vasconcelos after she was spotted at the Bellator 170 in Los Angeles last month, rocking his team shirt as she watched him in the MMA fight and even showing off some PDA with him later that night. Earlier this week, she also shared an Instagram video as she sparred with him, referring to him as "bae."
Now, she's finally opening up a bit more in depth about what it's like dating a fighter.
Stopping by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the singer admitted she gets a little nervous watching him fight (even though he typically wins), but she doesn't ever worry about his opponent.
"Then you feel bad for the person he's hurting!"Ellen DeGeneres quipped, to which Lovato quickly responded, "I don't feel bad, nope! It's a sport!"
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Still, the "Confident" singer promises her man is very sweet!
Meanwhile, Lovato also got to chatting about being nominated for a Grammy for the first time and why she chose to rock a totally see-through dress at the awards show earlier this month.
"At first, I tried on the dress, and I was like, 'I'm not wearing this. It's see-through,'" she recalled. "And then everyone was like, 'It looks amazing!' And then I convinced myself."
However, Lovato noted the most uncomfortable part was that she was on the red carpet with her step-dad.
"He said he approved, but I don't know if he realized it was see-through," she explained. "I don't know! We didn't talk about it!"
Though Lovato didn't end taking home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, she went into the night knowing her chances of beating Adele were slim to none, joking that the election made her feel like she might "have a shot."
Still, she thoroughly enjoyed herself and even got to take the stage to perform in tribute to The Bee Gees.