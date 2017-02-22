Demi Lovato Reveals What It's Like Watching Her Boyfriend Guilherme ''Bomba'' Vasconcelos During an MMA Fight

Still, the "Confident" singer promises her man is very sweet!

Meanwhile, Lovato also got to chatting about being nominated for a Grammy for the first time and why she chose to rock a totally see-through dress at the awards show earlier this month.

"At first, I tried on the dress, and I was like, 'I'm not wearing this. It's see-through,'" she recalled. "And then everyone was like, 'It looks amazing!' And then I convinced myself."

However, Lovato noted the most uncomfortable part was that she was on the red carpet with her step-dad.

"He said he approved, but I don't know if he realized it was see-through," she explained. "I don't know! We didn't talk about it!"