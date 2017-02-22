Read This Is Us Creator's Emotional Note He Attached to the Script of "Memphis"

#ThisIsUs SPOILER ALERT! Here's the note I wrote for cast and crew at end of script for tonight's episode. Here it is for our great fans. pic.twitter.com/HLUxhxrRJq

"A note to the reader from Dan, and particularly to Mr. Ron Cephas Jones:

It's never easy writing the death scene of one of your favorite characters (and actors). I hope we've done you proud—you certainly always deliver for us.

And if anyone is extra sad about the ending, I'd urge you to remember the words of a wise young actor named Justin Hartley who once said:

People will die in our lives, people that we love. But it's kind of beautiful if you think about it, the fact that just because someone died, it doesn't mean they're still not in the paining."