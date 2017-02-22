Gwen Stefani Gushes About Blake Shelton: "He's Just a Sparkly, Happy, Amazing Person"

Gwen Stefani just can't contain herself when it comes to talking about boyfriend Blake Shelton.

The Voice coach appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers Tuesday night and opened up about her relationship with the country crooner, and she couldn't help but really gush.

"I love Blake!" Gwen shouted. "He is the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake, and that's the thing. There's no way around it. He's just a sparkly like happy, amazing person."

Even though the couple couldn't be happier, Gwen warned that the competition between them over their NBC reality show could get intense. "He is in trouble this season because I'm about ready to get on that," Gwen responded when host Seth Meyers asked her about Shelton's winning streak.