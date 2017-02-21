Paris Hilton Can't Stop Gushing About Her New Boyfriend and ''Love'' Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton is head over heels for that new special someone in her life.

As E! News previously reported, the former reality TV star is dating The Leftovers' Chris Zylka. The lovebirds took their romance very public (we're talking dance floor make out public) during her birthday bash last week, and it seems Paris is totally happy in her new relationship.

The 36-year-old socialite-DJ shared a selfie to social media on Tuesday with Chris from the party, in which she calls the actor "My [love]" with a heart-shaped emoji. In the lovey-dovey snapshot, Hilton poses in a baby blue mini skirt and animal print blouse while Zylka wraps his arms around her waist and rests his head on her shoulder.

When romance rumors first began to swirl between Paris and Chris, an insider told us that "they really like each other."