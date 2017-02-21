Paris Hilton Can't Stop Gushing About Her New Boyfriend and ''Love'' Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton is head over heels for that new special someone in her life.
As E! News previously reported, the former reality TV star is dating The Leftovers' Chris Zylka. The lovebirds took their romance very public (we're talking dance floor make out public) during her birthday bash last week, and it seems Paris is totally happy in her new relationship.
The 36-year-old socialite-DJ shared a selfie to social media on Tuesday with Chris from the party, in which she calls the actor "My [love]" with a heart-shaped emoji. In the lovey-dovey snapshot, Hilton poses in a baby blue mini skirt and animal print blouse while Zylka wraps his arms around her waist and rests his head on her shoulder.
When romance rumors first began to swirl between Paris and Chris, an insider told us that "they really like each other."
Hilton and Zylka were also photographed arriving into Los Angeles on Sunday evening holding hands. She shared a similar photo the duo, joined by Paris' pooch named Diamond, to Instagram captioned, "Back in #LaLaLand with my loves."
Chris also joined Paris for a romantic photo opp as she prepared to arrive at the Hollywood Beauty Awards last night, where her Gold Rush fragrance was being honored with the Fragrance of the Year award.
After ending her year-long relationship with Thomas Gross in April 2016, Hilton has led a mostly single girl lifestyle until linking up with Zylka.
The 31-year-old actor was previously engaged to model Hanna Beth, though the two called it quits over an alleged affair in 2015. Chris also dated Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Halein 2012.
We can't wait to see where Paris and her love are headed next!