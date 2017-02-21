This $119 Accessory Is Shading It Girls Everywhere

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: London Autumn 2017, Best Looks, ERDEM

Best Looks From London Fashion Week Fall 2017

ESC: Dyson, Jen Atkin

You're Doing It Wrong: How to Make Your Blowout Last Longer

ESC: L'Oreal Infallible Paints

Will Lipstick Make You More Confident? 3 Women Put It to the Test

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Bella Hadid

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Proof one accessory can change your entire look. In an instant.

Your everyday wardrobe isn't always the most daring. True or false? So every once and a while it's fun to play around—wear something you wouldn't usually sport, throw on a pair of boots that scream boho babe when your go-to get-ups lean more modern and sophisticated, the list goes on. And, really, who better to look to than stars like Bella Hadid and Rihanna when it comes to badass, style-altering closet staples? Exactly.

Photos

50 Shades of Sweaters—from Light to Darker

ESC: Rihanna

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Fashion designer Adam Selman (remember this?) collaborated with Le Specs to bring you a highly-coveted pair of retro-glam sunglasses celebs just can't get enough of. (Need more proof? Sofia Richie's a fan, too!)

The best part? They're only $119.

Photos

Winter Jackets Under $100

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Splash News

If you're looking to It-girl-ify your usual look, invest in a pair of these. But if $119 is still too steep to fit your monthly budget, keep scrolling for some similar, low-cost options!

Shop the Look

ESC: Adam Selman Sunglasses Market

Topshop Polly '90s Pointy Polly Cateye Sunglasses, $38

ESC: Adam Selman Sunglasses Market

Forever 21 Replay Vintage Cat Eye Sunglasses, $18

ESC: Adam Selman Sunglasses Market

Giant Vintage Object Frost/Blue, $25

Step outside your comfort zone and have some fun with fashion!

TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Gigi Hadid , Rihanna , Sofia Richie , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again