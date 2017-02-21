Karrueche Tran Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Chris Brown After Claiming He ''Threatened to Kill'' Her

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Karrueche Tran is looking to keep Chris Brown far away from her...permanently.
E! News obtained the documents in which the 28-year-old model filed to get a domestic violence restraining order against her ex-boyfriend—from whom she split in 2014—after she claimed that he threatened to kill her.
Tran filed the documents on Feb. 17, 2017, claiming that Brown has been harassing her as recently as the second week of February. In the documents, she states that Brown "threatened to kill me to others, threatened me via text messages and threatened to harass my friends."
She also claims that he "threatened to shoot me."
Tran further explained, stating, "Around the second week of February, he told a few people that he was going to kill me. He said if no one else can have me, then he's gonna 'take me out.'"
She added, "I have text messages from December 2016-January 2017 where he's made several threats including beating me up and making my life hell."
The model also claims that the abuse began "years" ago, saying Brown "punched me in my stomach twice" and "pushed me down the stairs."
In the documents, she's looking to extend the protective order to her mother and younger brother as she does not want to put them "at risk."
Tran was granted a temporary restraining order until her court date in March.
Though Brown hasn't specifically responded, he did take to Instagram on Tuesday to address the "bulls--t."
"Make sure ya'll don't be listening to all this bulls--t, man. What all them other people on the outside doing, let them do what they doing. I don't know what the f--k they talking about."
He also noted that he won't be going through with the Soulja Boy fight, a feud that started when the "Crank That" rapper liked one of the model's photos.
"I boughted out of this Soulja Boy fight," he told his Instagram followers. "It was a legit thing on a positive scale. All the wrong people got in the way, the middleman people got in that way...because they wanted to get a piece of the pie. It's immature, first and foremost."
"Second of all, ain't no n---a ain't ever going to hold me up. So however anything goes, this is how we're going to rock it: he gon' to see me, he gon' see me. I ain't out here moving nothing crazy, but just don't believe any of that bulls--t, man, I'm out."