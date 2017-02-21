Are Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento Dating? Here Are the Photos Raising Eyebrows

MEGA
Has Anthony Bourdain found romance in the eternal city?
The newly-single 60-year-old celebrity chef was spotted walking hand in hand with 41-year-old Italian actress Asia Argento through a Roman market on February 8. While reports circulate of a blossoming relationship between the two, according to the photos, it certainly looks like things are heating up for Bourdain out of the kitchen.
A source tells E! News the two spent four days together in Rome, staying at Hotel de Russie by the city's famed Piazza del Popolo and spending nights together enjoying Rome's finest asset—the food.
On Monday, Feb. 6, the duo dined at Trattoria Settimio all'Arancio and later enjoyed a long walk along the cobblestone streets. The insider told E! News they returned to their hotel late. The following morning, they headed off to the market and butcher and had dinner at Asia's home that night. On Wednesday, they pulled up a chair at Trattoria Pommidoro.
They lunched at Ristorante Dal Bolognese on Thursday and, by the evening, were caught by paparazzi embracing in a kiss on the street. Cue Dean's Martin's "That's Amore."
It seems the burgeoning pair have a love of food in common as Argento was featured prominently throughout the Season 8 finale episode of Bourdain's Parts Unknown in December shot in Rome.
"Thank you @anthonybourdain for showing the world the real eternal city," she wrote to him on Instagram at the time of the filming.
"The episode would not have been possible—or be anything like it is without the truly magnificent Asia Argento," Bourdain wrote in a post on CNN that month.
Perhaps sparks flew behind the scenes as the two attended a boxing match together on screen, later returned to Asia's house to enjoy classic Roman dishes with her and her family and enjoyed a meal together at one of Asia's favorite local restaurants. She is a single mother to 8-year-old son Nicola and 15-year-old daughter Anna.
Several months before the taping, news broke that Bourdain had amicably separated from his wife of nine years, Ottavia Busia. They are parents to 9-year-old daughter, Ariane Bourdain.
The star blamed his constant distant work for putting a "strain" on his marriage, as he told People. However, he maintains there are no hard feelings between him and his ex.
"My wife and I live, have lived, very separate lives for years," Bourdain told the magazine. "There's no drama here. We get along really, really well and it's not a big lifestyle change happening here."