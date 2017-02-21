Milo Ventimiglia Gifts This Is Us Fans With the Ultimate Excuse Note

Milo Ventimiglia and his love for This Is Us is the gift that keeps on giving. Ventimiglia took to Twitter to warn This Is Us fans that the Tuesday, Feb. 21 episode titled "Memphis" would be particularly emotional, so much so that he penned a note from Papa Jack Pearson (his character) for viewers to use as an excuse. We'd like to see a principal react to this excuse note!
"Just in case you need a note after tonight's episode of #ThisIsUs. #PapaPearsonLovesYou. Tonight 9/8c on @nbc. MV," Ventimiglia tweeted with the above photo. Can we take a moment to discuss how he writes the letter "E"? New trend to start sweeping the nation?
To help with your emotional needs on Wednesday, we've made a version that's printable. Check it above.
In "Memphis," Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and William (Ron Cephas Jones) take a road trip to Memphis, Tennessee, so Randall can learn more about his biological father's past. This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman tweeted a preview/warning of sorts as well.
"Guys - tonight is everything. Performances will simply blow you away. Randall and William. Memphis. Road trip," he wrote. "Buckle up."
Mandy Moore, Ventimiglia's TV wife retweeted Fogelman's message. "I echo this sentiment," she said. "Get ready."
This isn't the first time Ventimiglia has been, well, the best. While filming This Is Us, the cast and crew spotted a family watching the show on television. What'd Papa Pearson do? He went over with this teenage TV kids and knocked on the door, giving the This Is Us fan a thrill of a lifetime—and some selfies too.
This Is Us has already been renewed for a second and third season. The season one finale airs Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)