Paris Jackson Does Not Plan to Pursue Music as a Career

Mario Sorrenti
There are many ways Paris Jackson carries on her famous father's legacy, but she doesn't think singing professionally will be one of them.
As one of the debut cover stars for Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book Issue 10, the 18-year-old eldest child of the late Michael Jackson is opening up about her own career plans, though they don't currently include a microphone—professionally, at least.
"I write music for myself. I use it as a way to get stuff out. It's not something I see myself following career-wise," she told her interviewer, Lee Daniels, for the issue. "There are so many amazing artists in my family. If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music and I don't want that to happen."
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
While she doesn't plan to rise to the top of the charts like the late king of pop, her father is her constant motivation. "[He is] all of my inspiration. I would say 99 percent of my inspiration comes from him, because he has always been my world," she said. "He is my roots."
Nearly a decade since his untimely death, Michael remains a major influence in his children's lives, including Paris who wishes she had his "strength" the most.
"He was the strongest person I know and tried to do everything with as much love and kindness as possible," she told Daniels.
As she returns to the spotlight as an independent adult, Paris, who has nine tattoos dedicated to her father, will always carry him with her, even if she never takes the stage like he did.
"He's brought me nothing but joy," she previously told Rolling Stone. "So why not have constant reminders of joy?"