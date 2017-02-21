New Parents Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Will Face Off on Dancing With the Stars

No rest for new parents Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The dancing duo will be doing just that when they return for the upcoming 24th season of Dancing With the Stars.
The couple, who welcomed baby Shai in January, announced their return to DWTS on Good Morning America. "It's been some time, I'm definitely a little bit nervous, but I'm very excited to get back. I've definitely missed the dance floor," Murgatroyd said. She's ready to defend her title back when she won the competition in season 22 with partner Nyle DiMarco.
Chmerkovskiy returned to the show with season 23, his first season since winning with Meryl Davis in season 18. The last time they were together on the same season, Chmerkovskiy won the competition, so he's not too worried about going up against the mother of his child again.
"I just want to be healthy," Murgatroyd said about getting her body back in shape post-baby, noting it's going to take some time to get it back to where she was before. "I think it's going to be OK. I'm going to take it slowly. Hopefully I have an awesome partner to go through this with," she said.
The celebrities competing in Dancing With the Stars will be revealed on March 1 on Good Morning America.
"This is the only difficult part about coming back on the show this time because it will just take time away from being with this dude, but like I said I just want to make her coming back and winning as difficult as possible," Chmerkovskiy said.
Is Uncle Val Chmerkovskiy helping out? "No," Chmerkovskiy said. "Uncle Val is waiting for when he can use the baby as some sort of attracting leverage."
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.