Josh Gad Enlists Chris Pratt, J.J. Abrams and More to Get Star Wars: The Last Jedi Spoilers From Daisy Ridley

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr

Be strong, Daisy Ridley

The actress has become a target for Star Wars spoilers since joining the cast of The Last Jedi, especially for her Murder on the Orient Express co-star Josh Gad.

While he claimed he wasn't going to hound her anymore for insider secrets on the upcoming eighth episode, it was all a ruse. Instead, the actor brought Ridley to his house where many more fans were waiting for their chance to bother the star.

"I have no more questions. They do," Gad said behind the camera as he panned to a room filled with the likes of Chris Pratt, Penélope Cruz, Bryce Dallas Howard and Leslie Odom Jr. 

"How many musical numbers are there?" Odom Jr. wondered. 

"I'm in Guardians of the Galaxy," Pratt plead. 

"Do the heels of your boots ever get stuck in the grates of the Millennium Falcon?" Howard asked. 

"Does Luke finally get to say any lines in episode eight?" J.J. Abrams inquired. "Please tell me, Daisy."

To no avail, Ridley remained stone-faced—that is until she couldn't help but crack a smile with the camera turned back on her. 

"This has been a battle of attrition. #daisyridley has been a force to be reckoned with," Gad wrote to fans on Instagram. "In many ways she is the Vader to my Luke or the Taylor to my Katy. But like any good opponent, I have tried to outmaneuver her at every turn. This will be her final judgement. May the force be with her, because kids, she is going to need it. All I ask is that you don't ruin the surprise for others."

Of course, this isn't Gad's first attempt at trying to crack Ridley on Star Wars details. Two weeks ago, they were working on Orient Express when he gave her a script from "the director" to go over. Instead, it was nothing but another ploy to get his questions about the upcoming installment answered.

"Suffice it to say, it didn't go well," the actor wrote to fans. 

Something tells us Gad hasn't given up just yet. 

