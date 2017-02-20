Mel B Brings the Spice Girls to Broadway During Her Final Show of Chicago the Musical

Walter McBride/WireImage
Walter McBride/WireImage
Mel B couldn't say goodbye to Broadway without leaving a bit of "spice power" behind.
The actress and singer performed her final show with Chicago the Musical on Sunday night and took a moment give some love to the Spice Girls.
She stepped out of her character, Roxie Heart, and sang a bit from the girl group's famous song, "Wannabe."
"I'm going to tell you something," she told the audience before breaking down into, "So, here's a story from A to Z..." to which the crowd responded with a roar of applause.
She shared the moment on Instagram with the caption, "Here is a snippet of me last night doing my last show In @chicagomusical playing Roxie heart breaking character busting out some spice power haha #nyc #broadwaybaby."
She then posted a throwback during her Scary Spice days, walking into the MTV Europe Music Awards and making a funny face on the red carpet.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
"Me walking off broadway last night at my last show," she wrote alongside the pic.
Speaking of the '90s pop group, Mel B recently confirmed to James Corden there will be a Spice Girls reunion in our future in honor of their 20th anniversary (which was last year). Unfortunately, it won't be a complete reunion as Mel C and Victoria Beckham will not be participating.
"We are going to do something us three," Mel B shared, explaining that Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell will join together as a trio called GEM. "We're going to perform and celebrate together for the people."
When Corden asked why Sporty Spice and Posh Spice are missing the festivities, Mel B joked, "The other two bitches didn't want to do it!" She then corrected herself, "My other two fellow lovely ladies."
The songstress revealed that they would probably start their tour in London (because they're a British band, duh!), but there was no other details set in stone.
In fact, in an interview earlier this month, she said she's still "trying" to get it all worked out, especially now that Halliwell is pregnant with her second child.
"I'm so down to make this happen, you have no idea," Mel B said. "It's just a case of getting everybody else on the same page...Trying to get everyone's schedule on the same kind of situation is near impossible."
We certainly hope they can work something out!