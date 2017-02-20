Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray Rekindle Their Flame During a ''Very Affectionate'' Date Night

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Are they or aren't they?
Bachelor in Paradise's Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray broke Bachelor Nation's hearts when they confirmed their breakup earlier this year, ending their engagement. However, E! News has learned the couple enjoyed a PDA-filled date night on Sunday in Hollywood, nearly two months after their split.
A source tells us the pair went to dinner at Katana Japanese restaurant on the Sunset strip. We're told they were being "very affectionate" toward each other. The insider noted that Murray had his arm around Stanton the entire time, and at one point, they even kissed!
Entertainment Tonight has the photographic evidence of the pair, which show them sharing the steamy smooch and smiling from ear-to-ear as they walked hand-in-hand.
So have the officially rekindled the flame? Murray spoke to ET during a Facebook live chat on Monday and opened up about the current situation with his ex-fiancée.
"There's a possibility for anything," he admitted of a potential reconciliation. However, he said he's still single and things are "tough" as the former couple tries to figure things out.
"You know, we're trying to deal with stuff in a more private manner now, obviously, and we just kind of want people to respect that," he said. "Especially because it's a tough situation with the kids, and we don't want to kind of fully dive into anything, because we're thinking about them as well."
Courtesy Hector Eduardo Gonzalez Hernandez
Luckily, he did give fans some details about why they decided to meet up.
"This is the first time I've seen her in a while. When I came out this week, I came for one of my friend's events, and I did some other stuff while I was here, and we ran into each other and stuff," he explained. "You know, we just had long conversations. They were conversations that needed to be had, and [we had] a great dinner."
He continued, "It was a good evening. We had a good time. Whenever we're together, especially outside of the show and outside all the drama, it's always been a good relationship. There were just so many outside forces and outside factors that got involved after we were together on the show, and it was unfortunate for a little bit."
The couple originally broke up in December. Stanton chatted with E! News in early January, confirming their split when she explained, "We did break up, and we didn't just come out with a statement. I didn't really know how to go about it—it's kind of a weird thing, but we did break up."
She added, "I think it's good to kind of clear the air because I think there's been so many questions and confusion about our relationship. We did decide to go our separate way. It's for the best."