Breaking Down the 2017 Oscars By the Numbers: All the Milestones Bound for the Big Night

When it comes to the Oscars, the numbers say it all.

As the biggest night in Hollywood approaches, the industry's most esteemed stars prepare to enter the Dolby Theater on Sunday—some for the first time in their career, others for the umpteenth time. While plenty of history is ready to be made at the 89th Academy Awards, this year's pool of nominees have already set several records.

To start, the reigning queen of the silver screen, Meryl Streep, earned her 20th nomination this year for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins. If she wins, the icon will officially tie with Katharine Hepburn's record for the most wins by an actress with four statues. However, Streep already leads the pack with the most Oscar nominations of any actor or actress ever by eight. The second most nominated stars are Hepburn and Jack Nicholson with 12 nominations each.