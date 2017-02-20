Lindsay Lohan Isn't Giving Up on Being Part of Mean Girls 2

Lindsay Lohan is totally trying to make Mean Girls 2 happen.

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly 13 years since moviegoers were first introduced to Regina George, Cady Herron and more unforgettable characters.

But as the film keeps its loyal following while gaining new fans, Lindsay is still hopeful that this story isn't over just yet.

"I went to SNL the other day and I was like harassing Lorne Michaels, I'm like we have to do," Lindsay shared Monday morning on The View. "I'll write the treatment—If Tina Fey's too busy."

When co-host Sara Haines expressed her support in a sequel, Lindsay couldn't help but agree.