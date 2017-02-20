Kim Kardashian, North West and Penelope Disick Are "Thrilled to Party" With Yo Gabba Gabba at Birthday Celebration

Kim Kardashian is ready to get the sillies out!

On Sunday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joined North West and Penelope Disick to help celebrate the birthday of Khadijah Haqq McCray's daughter Celine.

While the kids were more than intrigued at the event themed after Yo Gabba Gabba, the moms also couldn't help but have some fun.

Kim joined Tamar Braxton, Basketball Wives L.A. star Evelyn Lozada and sisters Khadija and Malika Haqq for a drama-free afternoon.

"Me and my fly ass Mom friends celebrating Celine's 3rd Birthday," Malika shared on Instagram. Tamar added, "Sauced mommy club."