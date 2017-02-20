We Can't Stop Smiling Over Mariska Hargitay's Selfie With Husband Peter Hermann in Park City

Even TV's most beloved detectives need a snow day every once in a while.

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay was able to take a break from filming and directing this President's Day weekend to enjoy some winter weather in Park City, Utah.

Lucky for her Instagram followers, the actress decided to give fans a taste of the fun she was having with husband Peter Hermann.

On Sunday afternoon, Mariska took to the slopes with her main man who couldn't hide their excitement.

"#CouplesSkikend #YouChairLiftMeUp #YoutahBest #SnowbodyIdRatherBeWith #SkiSquadGoals #APerfectMounTen," she wrote on social media while sharing a rare couple's selfie. "#Olympics2018HereWeCome #PetersPics #Selfie #HeHasLongerArms #WearYourHelmets."

If the hashtag game wasn't strong enough, Mariska later shared a solo shot on the slopes with a memorable caption.

"#Chairgatay #Hargisnow #Hargislopes #GoingStraightToTheTop #ItsSnowPeaknic #PeakABoo #SPeakEasy #SlopeHope #SkisTheLimit #LongSkikend #ColdAndBold," she shared.

This weekend's trip comes after Mariska melted fans' hearts when she reunited with former co-star Christopher Meloni.

One day after Valentine's Day, Detective Benson and Detective Stabler delivered one heartfelt gift to Law & Order fans.

"And then that happened... Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over," Mariska shared on Instagram with a reunion photo.

Let's just say there's no winter blues for SVU fans.

