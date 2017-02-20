Kris Jenner Says Kim Kardashian Will Discuss Paris Robbery "Moment by Moment" as Crime Scene Photos Surface

Kim Kardashian is ready to reveal more about her terrifying Paris robbery.

With just weeks to go until Keeping Up With the Kardashians begins a new season, Kris Jenner sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to discuss the crime that shook the entire family. As it turns out, fans will be able to hear straight from Kim on her experience. .

"When we started filming again and started getting up and running, obviously Kim was around because we all practically lived together on the same street. And we started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her I think, just to explain to us and walk us through," Kris explained on Monday's all-new Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I get choked up just thinking about it and talking about it. But it's remarkable to listen to her tell the story."

Kris also explained that Kim goes into detail "moment by moment" of what happened in Paris. The reality star is sharing the details because "she just thinks that it might also bring some awareness."