Priscilla Presley Caring for Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Amid Divorce Drama

Priscilla Presley wants to clear up one important matter regarding her daughter's divorce drama.
Just a few days after Lisa Marie Presley filed court documents opposing ex-husband Michael Lockwood's request for spousal support, reports surfaced claiming the couple's twins were taken into protective custody.
Priscilla, however, decided to set the record straight on Facebook.
"There is lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating," she shared with her followers on Sunday evening. "Let me put this to rest... the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out."
Elvis' ex-wife also shared two photos of Finley and Harper Lockwood swimming in a pool and hugging each other.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for ‘all' your positive support," Priscilla added.
Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Michael last June citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, a rep for the singer told E! News that Lisa Marie is not asking for spousal or child support and "doesn't want any of his money."
Based on new court documents, E! News recently learned that the "Lights Out" singer is struggling financially and owes millions of dollars to the IRS in both the United States and United Kingdom.
"I cannot recall the last time I spent money on clothes and shoes of any value," she shared in court documents.
Lisa Marie also revealed she is currently living rent-free at the home of her adult daughter Riley Keough and her husband.