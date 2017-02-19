Paris Hilton and The Leftovers Star Chris Zylka Spark Romance Rumors

Looks like Paris Hilton has a new man in her life!

The former reality TV star and socialite sure had fans talking when she called actor Chris Zylka her "valentine" in a series of love-dovey snapshots shared to Twitter on Sunday evening.

Alongside another photo, which features Hilton and The Leftovers star dressed to the nines and gazing adorably into each other's eyes, she wrote, "The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic..."

A source tells E! News Paris and Chris are in fact dating, and "really like each other." "They are taking it slow," the insider adds.

Earlier today, Hilton and Zylka were spotted holding hands as they arrived into LAX from the Big Apple. Dressed in coordinating black ensembles, Paris flashed a smile at photographers while carrying her precious pooch, Diamond.