Writers Guild Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

We're closer than ever to the 2017 Oscars, and that means tonight we celebrate the 2017 Writers Guild of America Awards!

Hollywood's brightest stars from film and television arrived to The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and New York City's Edison Ballroom on Sunday evening in anticipation of finding out who goes home a lucky winner. More than 30 honors will be passed out at the 69th annual WGA Awards, and comedians Patton Oswalt and Lewis Black are set to host, respectively.

La La Land might just continue its award season sweep as its nominated for the WGA Awards' most coveted title, Original Screenplay. Also nominated in the category is Moonlight, Manchester By the Sea, Hell or High Water and Loving.

HBO fixture Game of Thrones will duke it out against Stranger Things, Better Call Saul, The Americans and Westworld for best writing in a TV drama series while Atlanta, Silicon Valley, Transparent, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Veep make up the TV comedy series nominees.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the complete list of 2017 WGA Award winners below: