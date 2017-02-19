Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit for Naked Selfie

Happy Sunday to you too, Lisa Rinna!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made quite the risqué statement on Instagram this morning as she shared a completely naked selfie to her nearly one million followers. Lisa quickly deleted the nude photo shortly thereafter, but not before Bravo nation received a candid look at Rinna in nothing but her birthday suit.

In the snapshot, the 53-year-old mother of two poses in front of a mirror, a nearby desk chair and censored bar barely covering what would've made this picture completely NSFW.

Lisa shared the photo in celebration of Playboy's recent return to nude pictorials, as she captioned it, "Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes. #thefemalebodyisbeautiful"