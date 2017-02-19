Ciara Reveals Baby's Sex? Fans Think Pregnant Star Dropped a Hint

Ciara

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Ciara has dropped a hint that she may be even more outnumbered at her house soon...

The 31-year-old R&B star is pregnant with her first child with husband Russell Wilson. They are also parents to 2-and-1/2-year-old Future Zahir, her son with ex Future.

Last weekend, Ciara and Wilson attended the Warner Music Group's 2017 Grammys party in Hollywood. Ciara wore a black top and matching pants, plus a long, blue and white striped jacket.

"Blue is one of my favorite colors.." she recently wrote on Instagram.

Photos

Ciara's Pregnancy Style

Fans responded accordingly.

"So it's a boy???!???" one person wrote.

Ciara has not responded.

 

Ciara and Wilson got married in England last July and she announced her pregnancy the following October. That month, a source told E! News the two "know the sex of the baby," but are keeping it under wraps.

In December, many fans thought Ciara dropped a hint that she is expecting a boy when she posted a photo of a pair of custom baby Nike sneakers in Seahawks colors—neon green, silver and navy blue—that her NFL star husband designed, saying, "What In The Cuteness Are These?!?!.... Our New Little Ones 1st Pair Of Shoes Designed By Their Daddy." Others felt the shoes' colors did not necessarily indicate the sex of their child.

