Britney Ever After Gif Recap: All the Best and Worst Moments from the Lifetime Movie

Well, we made it.

Somehow, Britney Ever After—Lifetime's unauthorized Britney Spears biopic—has come and gone, and we just aren't quite sure what or why or how that was.

There were so many opportunities throughout those two hours to really live in some of the most iconic moments in the Britney's career, and instead we simply got glimpses at an alternate reality where everything was kinda familiar but not actually how we remember it, and where southern accents come and go like relationships in Hollywood.

Did we have a good time watching Britney's life story as told by Lifetime? We can't say we did. We spent most of the movie thinking about what could have been, and also about all the GIFs we were furiously making, in order to bring you a comprehensive gif recap of all the madness.